MWC2026

OpenAI Chairman Said AI Model Costs Fell 100-Fold in 18 Months

Chairman Bret Taylor says trillions in AI value unrealized as enterprise deployment lags behind model development

Akul Saxena

Akul Saxena

2 min read
OpenAI Chairman Said AI Model Costs Fell 100-Fold in 18 Months
Photo of (from left) Euractiv tech editor Natasha Lomas, moderator, OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor, and Singtel CEO Ng Tian Chong

BARCELONA, March 5, 2026 — The cost of running a state-of-the-art AI model dropped 100-fold in 18 months while quality improved 50 percent, OpenAI Board Chairman Bret Taylor said Wednesday at Mobile World Congress here. That compression, he said, would drive the price of a single customer service call toward one cent.

Taylor is also CEO of Sierra, a Silicon Valley startup that deploys AI agents for enterprise customer service. The former co-CEO of software-as-a-service giant Salesforce, Taylor is chairmann of the AI giant of which Sam Altman is the CEO.

GPT-4, OpenAI's large language model, cost $60 per million output tokens three years ago, Taylor said. Its successor, GPT-4o, now costs 60 cents per million output tokens and scored 50 percent higher on human evaluation benchmarks, he said.

CTA Image

Learn More about the BEAD Event of 2026!

Register Now for BEAD Implementation Summit
Post tagged in
MWC2026 MWC 2026 Agentic AI OpenAI Singtel Plumas Sierra Telecom Rocket Mortgage Ng Tian Chong Embassy of Singapore Redfin GPT-4o AI

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Iridium Opposed to Ligado-AST SpaceMobile Deal FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact More Ideas for Use of BEAD Non-deployment Funding BEAD NTIA Officially Taps 5 Megahertz of NOAA Spectrum for Wireless Use. NTIA Nvidia Targets AI Infrastructure Bottleneck With $2 Billion Photonics Investment Infrastructure AI Is Forcing Enterprises to Rethink Network Infrastructure, Lumen CEO Says AT&T