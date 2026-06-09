OpenAI Files Confidential SEC Paperwork for Initial Public Offering
The company has filed confidential paperwork to potentially become a publicly traded company.
Associated Press
— 4 min read
June 9, 2026 (AP) – ChatGPT maker OpenAI filed preliminary paperwork that would open the door to it becoming a publicly traded company, the third in a powerhouse trio of artificial intelligence companies racing to Wall Street debuts.
The San Francisco-based company said Monday it has filed confidential paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
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