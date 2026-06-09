AI

OpenAI Files Confidential SEC Paperwork for Initial Public Offering

The company has filed confidential paperwork to potentially become a publicly traded company.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
OpenAI Files Confidential SEC Paperwork for Initial Public Offering
Photo of Sam Altman arrives at the U.S. District Court in Oakland, Calif., on April 30, 2026, by Godofredo A. Vásquez, file

June 9, 2026 (AP) – ChatGPT maker OpenAI filed preliminary paperwork that would open the door to it becoming a publicly traded company, the third in a powerhouse trio of artificial intelligence companies racing to Wall Street debuts.

The San Francisco-based company said Monday it has filed confidential paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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