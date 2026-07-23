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OpenAI Says Rogue AI Models Broke Free From Human Control. Some See as a 'Warning Shot'

The attack announced this week by OpenAI blamed rogue AI models.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
OpenAI Says Rogue AI Models Broke Free From Human Control. Some See as a 'Warning Shot'
Photo of the OpenAI logo from March 2023 by Michael Dwyer/AP

July 23, 2026 (AP) – It is the kind of development once seen only in science fiction: An artificial intelligence system, trained to probe for digital vulnerabilities, breaks free of human control and acts on its own to hack another company.

The attack announced this week by OpenAI, which blamed rogue AI models, underscored the blistering growth in the technology’s capabilities. For many, it also added urgency to questions about whether and how it can be prevented from causing mayhem on a bigger scale, with more serious consequences.

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AI OpenAI AP China Nate Soares Zahra Timsah Donald Trump John Thickstun Greg Casar Xi Jinping Yoshua Bengio Cybersecurity

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