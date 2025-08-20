Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Mapping and Data

OpenVault Reports Accelerated Broadband Usage

Notes subtle, but historic shift in second quarter.

Patricia Blume

Patricia Blume

2 min read
Photo of OpenVault CEO and Founder Mark Trudeau accepting the Partnership Award from ACA Connects in July 2022 from Facebook.

WASHINGTON, August 20, 2025 –Americans are using the internet more than ever, according to a recent OpenVault Broadband Insights report.

The report released Tuesday by OpenVault, led by CEO and Founder Mark Trudeau, revealed a shift in broadband consumption trends. Where usage typically declines in the second quarter, the report showed continued quarterly growth instead. 

OpenVault’s data showed that average per-subscriber usage rose to 664.2 gigabytes (GB) in Q2 2025 – an increase from 663.2 GB in Q1. While the increase  was slight, it broke with the usual seasonal pattern, indicating long-term acceleration.

Year-over-year usage growth was even more striking, with a 13.4 percent increase over Q2 2024’s 585.8 GB – the strongest second-quarter growth rate since 2021.

Downstream traffic rose 13 percent year-over-year to 615.3 GB, while upstream usage surged by 17.9 percent, the fastest Q2 growth on record aside from the pandemic-driven spike in 2020. 

Power users are also driving demand: 5 percent of subscribers now consume over 2 TB of data monthly, up from 3.7 percent at the end of 2024.

Subscribers on 1 Gbps+ plans averaged 955.0 GB of usage, a 14.4 percent increase year-over-year.

Meanwhile, lower-tier speed plans continue to fade in relevance, with sub-50 Mbps users averaging just 117.4 GB – a 55 percent drop from a year ago.

