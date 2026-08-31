Wireless

Optimum Hoping to Improve Mobile Service With Expanded T-Mobile Deal

The deal will allow Optimum to offer connectivity for wearables, better roaming, and business plans

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Optimum Hoping to Improve Mobile Service With Expanded T-Mobile Deal
Photo of Luciano Ramos, Optimum’s chief technology officer, from LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2026 – Optimum is hoping to boost its mobile service through a newly expanded deal with T-Mobile, the cable operator said Monday.

Optimum CEO Dennis Mathew first disclosed the deal earlier this month on the company’s earnings call. He said it would allow the company to offer connectivity on more kinds of devices, like tablets and wearables.

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