Optimum Raises $500 Million as Debt Wall Looms

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 – Optimum has moved its Optimum East footprint to a subsidiary outside the reach of its creditors, and reached deals to raise $500 million in financing at the same unit.

The company, formerly Altice USA, said in a press release Monday that the move increases the odds that its lenders will come to the table and negotiate a mutual restructuring deal before a debt wall of $6 billion comes due in 2027.