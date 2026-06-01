Funding

Optimum Raises $500 Million as Debt Wall Looms

Looking to push lenders to the negotiating table, the company also moved its eastern footprint to a new subsidiary.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
Optimum Raises $500 Million as Debt Wall Looms
Photo of Patrick Drahi, founder of Altice and controller shareholder in Optimum, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 2017 by Richard Drew/AP

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 – Optimum has moved its Optimum East footprint to a subsidiary outside the reach of its creditors, and reached deals to raise $500 million in financing at the same unit.

The company, formerly Altice USA, said in a press release Monday that the move increases the odds that its lenders will come to the table and negotiate a mutual restructuring deal before a debt wall of $6 billion comes due in 2027.

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