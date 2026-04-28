Oregon Broadband Office Announces Digital Connectivity Awards
The money will be used to purchase computers and public Wi-Fi.
Lincoln Patience
April 28, 2026 — The Oregon Broadband Office selected the recipients for its $6.8 million digital connectivity awards program.
The state launched the program in February with money from the American Rescue Plan Act’s Capital Projects Fund. Each award ranged from $25,000 to $250,000 and was given out “on a competitive basis,” according to the program’s website.
The 18 finalists included libraries and community colleges, faith-based programs, and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. The money will be used to purchase computers and “public Wi-Fi.”
“Access to technology is no longer a luxury — it is essential for education, employment, and healthcare," said Nick Batz, director of the state broadband office. "These investments will help ensure that more Oregonians can fully participate in today's digital world.”
In February, Oregon saw its $587 million BEAD spending proposal approved by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
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