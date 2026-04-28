Oregon Broadband Office Announces Digital Connectivity Awards

April 28, 2026 — The Oregon Broadband Office selected the recipients for its $6.8 million digital connectivity awards program.

The state launched the program in February with money from the American Rescue Plan Act’s Capital Projects Fund . Each award ranged from $25,000 to $250,000 and was given out “on a competitive basis,” according to the program’s website .

The 18 finalists included libraries and community colleges, faith-based programs, and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. The money will be used to purchase computers and “public Wi-Fi.”

“Access to technology is no longer a luxury — it is essential for education, employment, and healthcare," said Nick Batz, director of the state broadband office. "These investments will help ensure that more Oregonians can fully participate in today's digital world.”