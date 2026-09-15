Oregon Purging Dead from Lifeline Rolls

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2026 – Oregon regulators are tightening safeguards to ensure deceased residents do not receive federal phone and broadband subsidies, while defending the state’s system for verifying Lifeline subscribers.

In a Sept. 8 filing with the Federal Communications Commission , the Oregon Public Utility Commission said it recently completed a database match of all Oregon Lifeline subscribers using their nine-digit Social Security numbers and records from the Oregon Center for Health Statistics.