Lifeline

Oregon Purging Dead from Lifeline Rolls

Oregon’s latest review highlights the challenges states face in balancing program oversight.

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
Oregon Purging Dead from Lifeline Rolls
Photo of the Oregon Public Utility Commission office building. 

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2026 – Oregon regulators are tightening safeguards to ensure deceased residents do not receive federal phone and broadband subsidies, while defending the state’s system for verifying Lifeline subscribers.

In a Sept. 8 filing with the Federal Communications Commission, the Oregon Public Utility Commission said it recently completed a database match of all Oregon Lifeline subscribers using their nine-digit Social Security numbers and records from the Oregon Center for Health Statistics.

CTA Image

Sign Up for FREE for Section A

Sign Up for FREE for Section A
Post tagged in
Lifeline Oregon FCC USAC DMV OHA DHS OCHS

Read more

Popular Tags

Oregon Purging Dead from Lifeline Rolls FCC Study Links Broadband Adoption to Lower 'Time Poverty' Broadband's Impact Amazon Leo Expands Arianespace Deal With Six More Launches BEAD FCC Interested in 1.6 GHz Auction in 2028, NTIA Official Says NTIA T-Mobile Countersuing AT&T for False Ads AT&T State Regulators Concerned About Verizon, Fidium Copper Retirement Infrastructure