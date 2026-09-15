USF

USF Contribution Factor to Hit 42 Percent in Q4

That’s a record high for the second quarter in a row

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
USF Contribution Factor to Hit 42 Percent in Q4
Photo of FCC headquarters in Washington from the agency

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2026 – The Universal Service Fund contribution factor is set to hit 42 percent in the fourth quarter of 2026, hitting a record high for the second quarter in a row.

The contribution factor is the percentage of interstate and international voice revenues telecoms will pay into the $8 billion-per-year fund. USF supports building and maintaining rural broadband networks, plus voice and internet discounts for low-income households, schools, and healthcare centers.

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USF FCC USAC Brendan Carr Jessica Rosenworcel Consumers’ Research

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