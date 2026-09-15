Wall Street Analyst Has Cloudy Forecast for Comcast, Charter Shares

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Cable: Comcast and Charter face worsening broadband conditions, a Wolfe Research analyst warned on Sept. 14. Peter Supino downgraded Charter to Underperform, citing rising competition, shrinking demand, and the strain of roughly $110 billion in debt. He said industry pressures will intensify in 2027 and 2028 as DSL conversions disappear, fiber builders keep expanding. and operators cut prices. “Higher prices and deeper subscriber losses at Cox [now owned by Charter] make it harder for Charter to de-lever while investing. As shortfalls lead to hard choices, we believe debt repayment will prevail over investment,” Supino said. (More after paywall)

From left: Comcast Co-CEO Brian Roberts and Charter CEO Chris Winfrey