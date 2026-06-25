Pallone Backs National Moratorium on AI Data Centers
Despite growing local opposition, no state has implemented a successful pause on data centers to date.
Despite growing local opposition, no state has implemented a successful pause on data centers to date.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.
The Maryland incumbent fended off former Rep. David Trone in an expensive primary challenge.
Media scholars argued that politics, not technology, shaped American broadcasting from 1927 on, repeatedly shielding incumbents from competition.
SpaceX, the largest NGSO, did not join as a founding member