Data Center

Pallone Backs National Moratorium on AI Data Centers

Despite growing local opposition, no state has implemented a successful pause on data centers to date.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
Pallone Backs National Moratorium on AI Data Centers
Photo of Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., by Aristide Economopoulos/NJ Advance Media.

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 – Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, called Wednesday for a national moratorium on AI data center development.

Speaking at a House E&C Committee subcommittee markup, Pallone warned that Congress must take far stronger action to address the rapid expansion of data centers.

CTA Image

Learn about America250 / Telecom150

Learn about America250 / Telecom150
Post tagged in
Data Center Frank Pallone Jr. House Energy and Commerce New York Kathy Hochul

Read more

Popular Tags

From the Beginning, Politics Triggered Broadcasting FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Oregon Moves Forward on BEAD Contracts, But Astound Backs Out BEAD House NTIA Oversight Hearing Set for Next Week NTIA Broadband Breakfast on July 1, 2026 - 1977-2026: Computing, the Internet and Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure California Regulator Suing FCC Over Copper Preemption Rule AT&T