Pallone Joins Senate Dems in Opposition to E-Rate Cuts
Schools, libraries, and others continued to defend the program to the FCC
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2026 – Schools, libraries, and advocacy groups continued to defend an educational broadband subsidy before the Federal Communications Commission last week.
The agency is reviewing its various subsidy programs, including E-Rate, which spends about $2 billion annually on broadband discounts for schools and libraries.
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