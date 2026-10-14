Schools, Libraries Defend $2.5 Billion E-Rate Program to FCC
Industry groups also supported continued funding amid concerns from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2026 – Federal regulators have received 2,700 comments on their inquiry into a broadband subsidy for schools and libraries, with more than 500 coming in the last two days.
Dozens came from schools, school districts, and libraries that received support urging the agency not to end or roll back the E-Rate program. Many individuals also submitted comments.
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