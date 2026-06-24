PBS Partners With LTN to Manage Upper C-band Transition
The partnership will help bring content to over 330 public television stations.
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 – PBS has selected LTN to build and manage an IP video distribution network serving more than 330 public television stations.
The move comes as broadcasters prepare for the Federal Communications Commission's planned auction of additional upper C-band spectrum. Nearly 1,000 local television stations across the country are required to move to new frequencies due to the upcoming auction.
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