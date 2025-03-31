Pennsylvania Bill Seeks to Lower Broadband Labor Costs by Reclassifying Workers

March 31, 2025 — A new bill introduced by Pennsylvania state Republican Rep. Tina Pickett aims to reclassify broadband workers as “teledata employees” rather than “electric linemen” under the state’s prevailing wage law. The change would lower labor costs for broadband infrastructure projects, which Pickett says would help stretch federal funding for rural internet expansion.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has so far declined to alter the classification, maintaining that broadband workers fall under the same wage structure as electric linemen, who earn higher salaries and benefits due to the risks associated with their work. Pickett argues that this classification inflates broadband deployment costs, limiting how far federal funding can go.

“Electric linemen do highly skilled and potentially dangerous work—and they are paid accordingly—but when their wage rates are applied inappropriately to teledata workers, it means labor costs on broadband infrastructure projects will be artificially inflated,” Pickett said.

Industry leaders, including Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania President Todd Eachus, support the bill, saying it aligns Pennsylvania with other states and ensures funding is used efficiently.

“Without this bill, federal money for broadband deployment projects won’t go nearly as far, meaning that people in rural areas of the state will be further left behind,” Eachus said.

Pennsylvania is to receive $1.16 billion in federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program funding to expand broadband access. Pickett emphasized that reclassification would help ensure those dollars reach as many underserved residents as possible.