Pennsylvania Introduces Bill to Restore Net Neutrality Protections

March 14, 2025 – Pennsylvania lawmakers are proposing new legislation aimed at ensuring fair and equal access across the Internet following a Jan 2 court decision that struck down federal net neutrality protections.

The bill seeks to prevent Internet service providers from blocking, slowing, or otherwise interfering with consumers’ access to online content. It was introduced by Pennsylvania Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D), alongside 13 Democratic co-sponsors.

In a memo Tuesday, Smith-Wade-El alleged that ISPs have too much control over the internet market.

“The Internet is not a luxury but a daily necessity. All Pennsylvanians deserve a fair Internet that provides equal access,” Smith-Wade-El said. “With only a handful of large companies providing these services, consumers should expect that the company providing their service will transmit the service fairly and not manipulate access to the Internet and the prices that they pay.”

According to NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, in 2024 “almost all Americans currently [had] access to broadband services at 100/20 Mbps speeds and more than 66% of Americans have access to two or more such providers …”

Under the proposed legislation, a new chapter on “Internet Neutrality” would be added to Title 66 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, expanding the definition of “public utility” to include ISPs. This would subject carriers to greater regulatory oversight and prohibit practices such as blocking lawful content or throttling Internet speeds.

The bill is still waiting to be referred to the appropriate committee in the Pennsylvania House.

