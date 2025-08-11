WASHINGTON, August 11, 2025 – High-speed internet is finally coming to the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The City of Placerville, Calif., located about 45 miles northeast of Sacramento, announced on Aug. 8 that it will break ground on its $20.2 million Fiber-Optic Broadband Project.

The taxpayer-funded effort is supported by the California Public Utilities Commission through the Last Mile Federal Funding Account – a broadband grant program established in 2021.

Once completed, the project will provide broadband connectivity to more than 2,100 unserved residents and businesses.

“We are thrilled to break ground on a project that will redefine how our community connects to the world,” said Placerville Mayor John Clerici. “This is not just about faster internet; it’s about economic opportunity, educational access, public safety and improved quality of life for our residents.”

Placerville’s fiber project is part of California’s broader initiative to connect rural and underserved areas to the internet.

The city received a funding recommendation in August 2024, followed by an official vote of approval by CPUC Commissioners in September 2024.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m.