Plume Hires Former Comcast Executive as CEO

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2025 – A California-based WiFi management company named Daniel Herscovici as its new President and CEO in an effort to expand growth.

Plume, headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., announced that it hired Herscovici Wednesday and noted his experience working as Senior Vice President at Comcast, where he worked for more than a decade.

“Connectivity, security, privacy, and control are the foundation of consumers' daily lives, and Plume is at the forefront of making connectivity smarter, faster, and easier for everyone," said Herscovici. "I've spent my career building products that enhance consumers' lives through engaging connected services, and I'm energized to focus on what Plume does best: solve problems before they happen, make technology invisible for consumers, and deliver real, measurable results for our global partners.”

Plume provides WiFi management solutions for dozens of communications service providers, including Comcast, Charter, and Vodafone, reaching more than 65 million locations worldwide.

Herscovici replaced Plume’s Co-founder, Adam Hotchkiss, who served as interim CEO before transitioning to Chief Product Officer after Herscovici was hired.

"With Dan's appointment, Plume's continuing its momentum into our next chapter with the added experience and execution muscle to match our global ambition. Dan brings a deep understanding of the customer and the opportunity ahead of us," Hotchkiss said.