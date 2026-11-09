Plummeting Cable One on the Brink – Shares Face Delisting from New York Stock Exchange

💡 ■ Dramatic Starship Flight with V3 LEOs Aboard Planned for Nov. 13

■ Wisconsin Still Planning to Spend $58 Million to Plug Alleged BEAD Gaps

■ Optimum Shutting Down News12+ Cable Channel on Dec. 27

■ Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Fights to Save the E-Rate

■ Senate Negotiators Tweak Broadband Language in Permitting Bill

■ Indianapolis TV Station Owner Circle City Signs Retrans Deal with DIRECTV

■ Shentel CEO Buys 1,000 Shares after Stock Drops 28% in Past Three Months

■ Nvidia CEO under Investigation for Romantic Ties to Alleged China Spy

■ TDS Telecom Adds a Record 17,000 Fiber Subs in Third Quarter

■ Ookla: Cable Network Splits Yielding Faster Upload Speeds

CABO: Cable One warned investors that its stock faces possible delisting from the New York Stock Exchange after the company fell out of compliance with exchange listing standards, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The broadband provider said its stockholders’ equity was below $50 million as of Sept. 30, while its average global market capitalization also remained below $50 million over a 30-trading-day period, both in violation of NYSE listing standards. Cable One plans to submit a compliance plan to the NYSE but cautioned there is no guarantee it will be accepted or successful. On Nov. 6, Cable One’s market cap was $24.3 million, down about 96% since the beginning of the year. At the end of 2020, Cable One was worth $13 billion. Jim Holanda became Cable One CEO on Feb. 16, 2026, replacing Julia Laulis. Removal from the NYSE would be a near-catastrophic event for shareholders, with Cable One saying it would “make trading our common stock more difficult for investors … make it harder for stockholders to get a quote for the sale or purchase of our common stock … and reduce the number of investors willing to hold or buy our common stock, including institutional investors whose investment guidelines restrict holdings of unlisted securities.” (More after paywall)