Policyband

Plummeting Cable One on the Brink – Shares Face Delisting from New York Stock Exchange

Removal from the NYSE would be a near-catastrophic event for Cable One shareholders

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

8 min read
Plummeting Cable One on the Brink – Shares Face Delisting from New York Stock Exchange
Photo of the New York Stock Exchange interior in New York
💡
■ Dramatic Starship Flight with V3 LEOs Aboard Planned for Nov. 13
■ Wisconsin Still Planning to Spend $58 Million to Plug Alleged BEAD Gaps
■ Optimum Shutting Down News12+ Cable Channel on Dec. 27
■ Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Fights to Save the E-Rate
■ Senate Negotiators Tweak Broadband Language in Permitting Bill
■ Indianapolis TV Station Owner Circle City Signs Retrans Deal with DIRECTV
■ Shentel CEO Buys 1,000 Shares after Stock Drops 28% in Past Three Months
■ Nvidia CEO under Investigation for Romantic Ties to Alleged China Spy
■ TDS Telecom Adds a Record 17,000 Fiber Subs in Third Quarter
■ Ookla: Cable Network Splits Yielding Faster Upload Speeds

CABO: Cable One warned investors that its stock faces possible delisting from the New York Stock Exchange after the company fell out of compliance with exchange listing standards, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The broadband provider said its stockholders’ equity was below $50 million as of Sept. 30, while its average global market capitalization also remained below $50 million over a 30-trading-day period, both in violation of NYSE listing standards. Cable One plans to submit a compliance plan to the NYSE but cautioned there is no guarantee it will be accepted or successful. On Nov. 6, Cable One’s market cap was $24.3 million, down about 96% since the beginning of the year. At the end of 2020, Cable One was worth $13 billion. Jim Holanda became Cable One CEO on Feb. 16, 2026, replacing Julia Laulis. Removal from the NYSE would be a near-catastrophic event for shareholders, with Cable One saying it would “make trading our common stock more difficult for investors … make it harder for stockholders to get a quote for the sale or purchase of our common stock … and reduce the number of investors willing to hold or buy our common stock, including institutional investors whose investment guidelines restrict holdings of unlisted securities.” (More after paywall)

Post tagged in
Policyband

Read more

Popular Tags

SpaceX Calls FCC High Cost Broadband Subsidies ‘Corporate Welfare’ FCC Reps. Greg Landsman and Nanette Barragán Join Keynote Lineup with Sen. Ed Markey, Buddy Carter Broadband's Impact NTIA Not Swayed by California Public Utility Letter on BEAD Conditions BEAD NTIA to Release 7 GHz Study at Dec. 10 Event in Washington NTIA AT&T, AST Complete First Handoff Between Terrestrial and Satellite Networks AT&T Staff at U.S. Center for AI Safety Are Reporting to the White House, Raising Independence Concerns Donald Trump