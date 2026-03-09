Plunging Broadband Prices Nearly Competitive with the Affordable Connectivity Program’s $30 Monthly Stipend

💡 ■ Schmitt-Cantwell Float Antitrust Exemption for College Media Rights ■ DIRECTV Loses Five Morgan Murphy Stations in Retrans Dispute ■ Michigan Lawmakers Want to Strip Whitmer of Appointing MPSC Members ■ GOP Rep. Darrell Issa, a Nexflix-WBD Merger Foe, Not Running Again ■ Free State’s May to Carr: Be Nicer to The Gipper ■ NTIA Responds to ALCP Study on BEAD Funding Going to Scrawny ISPs ■ WSJ: A Few States Plan to Sue if Nexstar-TEGNA Merger Approved ■ Top Lawyer Renee Wilm Leaving Liberty Media But, Staying at GCI Liberty

Prices: That sound you’re hearing is the price of fixed broadband crashing through the floorboards beneath the U.S. communications sector. It would not be an exaggeration to say that many U.S. ISPs – responding to free-market forces rather than regulatory gimmicks – have on their own established a competitively driven replacement for the defunct Affordable Connectivity Program. (The ACP, with its $30 monthly stipend, ran out of money in June 2024.) Broadband price deflation isn’t just a niche phenomenon. It is widespread and available to tens of millions of American households, creating a golden opportunity for low-income users to get a fixed broadband connection on the cheap, and in some cases a great mobile plan to go with it. If the U.S. economy is indeed gripped by an affordability crisis, broadband ISPs deserve none of the blame. (More after paywall)

Cogeco CEO Frédéric Perron