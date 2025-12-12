Policyband's Top 10 Predictions for 2026
No 1: Elon Musk Sues to Block Billions in BEAD Funds Going to Fiber, FWA Overbuilders
No 1: Elon Musk Sues to Block Billions in BEAD Funds Going to Fiber, FWA Overbuilders
Order tones down language of leaked draft, but continues restriction on dispensing remaining BEAD funds to states with 'onerous' AI laws.
Democrats warn the proposals would override stronger state privacy laws.
A separate fraud case against the company, filed by the same telecom attorneys, was blessed by the D.C. Circuit in October.
As states complete their broadband spending plans, a fight is brewing over the remaining $21 billion.
Member discussion