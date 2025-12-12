Policyband

Policyband's Top 10 Predictions for 2026

No 1: Elon Musk Sues to Block Billions in BEAD Funds Going to Fiber, FWA Overbuilders

Ted Hearn

Policyband Predictions for 2026

1️⃣ Elon Musk will file massive takings case to stop BEAD funding of Starlink’s terrestrial fiber and fixed wireless overbuilders.

2️⃣ Charter will add more pay-TV subscribers than broadband subscribers in 2026. (More after paywall.)

Elon Musk during a recent interview with podcaster Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor
