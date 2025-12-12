Policyband's Top 10 Predictions for 2026

💡 ▪️Trump EO Ties BEAD Money to State AI Regulations▪️Analyst: YouTube TV’s Sport Tier Will Create an Industry First ▪️Big Four TV Networks ‘Overpower’ Local Stations, Affiliates Say▪️Sen. Markey, Age 79, Addresses Age Issue at Center of Reelection Challenge▪️Charter Shuts Down Maine Call Center, Costing 176 Jobs▪️FCC’s Carr, FTC’s Ferguson in Fireside Chat at CES in Vegas▪️Shentel Wraps Up 7,000-Home Fiber Project in Shenandoah County, Va.▪️INCOMPAS Summit Rescheduled to Feb. 4-5

Policyband Predictions for 2026

1️⃣ Elon Musk will file massive takings case to stop BEAD funding of Starlink’s terrestrial fiber and fixed wireless overbuilders.

2️⃣ Charter will add more pay-TV subscribers than broadband subscribers in 2026. (More after paywall.)

Elon Musk during a recent interview with podcaster Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor