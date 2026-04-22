Data Center

PR Push Seen as Key to Overcoming Data Center Opposition

Industry talk outlines strategy to address rising community backlash.

Mira Bhakta

Mira Bhakta

2 min read
PR Push Seen as Key to Overcoming Data Center Opposition
Photo of Parker Slaybaugh, vice president at Virginia Connects/LINK Public Affairs, at Data Center World on April 22, 2026.

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 – As opposition to new data center projects intensifies, industry leaders say improved public relations and early community engagement may be critical to overcoming resistance.

Speaking at Data Center World, Parker Slaybaugh, vice president at Virginia Connects/LINK Public Affairs, outlined a three-phase strategy aimed at building local support before, during, and after project development.

The discussion comes amid heightened tensions surrounding data center expansion, including a recent incident that Slaybaugh mentioned in Indianapolis where shots were fired at a local official’s home alongside a note opposing data centers.

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