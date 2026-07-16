Data Center

President Trump Rips New York Data Center Ban

The president urged New York to reverse its ban, calling data centers ‘liquid gold’ in a July 15 Truth Social post.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
President Trump Rips New York Data Center Ban
Photo of President Donald Trump speaking after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on July 13, 2026.

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 – President Donald Trump is blasting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) recent decision to sign an Executive Order creating a one-year pause on hyperscale data centers.

In a July 15 Truth Social post, Trump said the state had made a terrible decision. The president wrote, “Governor Kathy Hochul, for political reasons, has terminated all data centers being built or to be built in New York state … New York should change its policy immediately.”

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