President Trump Rips New York Data Center Ban
The president urged New York to reverse its ban, calling data centers ‘liquid gold’ in a July 15 Truth Social post.
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 – President Donald Trump is blasting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) recent decision to sign an Executive Order creating a one-year pause on hyperscale data centers.
In a July 15 Truth Social post, Trump said the state had made a terrible decision. The president wrote, “Governor Kathy Hochul, for political reasons, has terminated all data centers being built or to be built in New York state … New York should change its policy immediately.”
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