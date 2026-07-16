President Trump Rips New York Data Center Ban

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 – President Donald Trump is blasting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) recent decision to sign an Executive Order creating a one-year pause on hyperscale data centers.

In a July 15 Truth Social post, Trump said the state had made a terrible decision. The president wrote, “Governor Kathy Hochul, for political reasons, has terminated all data centers being built or to be built in New York state … New York should change its policy immediately.”