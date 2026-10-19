Public Knowledge Expands Broadband Team

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2026 - Public Knowledge announced two new staff hires as it expands its broadband policy and government affairs work.

Public Knowledge hired Raza Panjwani as senior policy counsel and Jasmine Held-Hernandez as government affairs policy counsel, strengthening the public interest group’s work on broadband access, affordability, adoption and consumer protection.

Panjwani will focus on broadband and technology policy. He previously led broadband policy at New America’s Open Technology Institute and has worked on issues including consumer protection, copyright, fair use and right to repair. He earlier served as a policy counsel at Public Knowledge.

Held-Hernandez will focus on telecommunications and broadband policy. She previously worked as a legal fellow with the Motion Picture Association and Warner Bros. Discovery and has experience on Capitol Hill and at the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission.

Public Knowledge President and CEO Chris Lewis said the hires come amid major broadband policy debates, including the Commerce Department’s administration of the BEAD program, threats to low-income subsidies and consumer protections, and work by the bipartisan Universal Service Fund Congressional Working Group.

The additions signal that Public Knowledge intends to intensify advocacy around closing the digital divide, preserving affordability programs and protecting broadband consumers as federal implementation and funding decisions continue.