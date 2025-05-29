Re-Launch of Congressional Rural Broadband Caucus Praised

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2025 – After the re-launch of the Congressional Rural Broadband Caucus, CEOs and other leaders congratulated those involved.

The Competitive Carriers Association, a group dedicated to educating policymakers on the needs of service providers around the United States, congratulated the continuation of the caucus.

“The Congressional Rural Broadband Caucus has served as an essential voice for rural America, and we are encouraged to see its re-launch with strong bipartisan support,” CCA President and CEO Tim Donovan said .

USTelecom President and CEO Jonathan Spalter shared his support for rural Americans.

“Rural communities are the backbone of this country, and it’s long past time they had the broadband to match. With strong leadership and a shared sense of urgency, we can finally deliver the high-speed internet rural America needs,” he said.

With hospitals failing due to a lack of sturdy connections and a lack of prospective BEAD support , the awareness of rural broadband needed support.

Representatives Rob Wittman (R-Va.), Dave Taylor (R-Ohio.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), Bob Latta (R-Ohio), and Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) are all co-chairs of the new caucus.

Rep. Taylor said in a press release about the caucus: “Farmers, families, and businesses in Southern Ohio depend on gaining broadband access to keep up with changing technology, connect with the modern economy, and make local family businesses more profitable. I look forward to championing this effort in the Rural Broadband Caucus.”

Broadband deployment has bipartisan support, especially in rural America.

“Without reliable connections and meaningful adoption, rural and underserved communities will continue to be left behind in education, health care, and commerce,” Rep. Clyburn said.