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Regulating AI ‘As American as Apple Pie,’ Sen. Bernie Sanders Says

‘Here’s the bottom line: The future of humanity cannot be left in the hands of a handful of Big Tech oligarchs,’ the Vermont Socialist says

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

8 min read
Regulating AI ‘As American as Apple Pie,’ Sen. Bernie Sanders Says
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Apple Pie: Sen. Bernie Sanders told a Washington gathering that regulating artificial intelligence must transcend ideology. Addressing the Pro‑Human Assembly, the Vermont Socialist said, “Let’s be clear: Regulating AI is not a progressive issue. It is not a conservative issue. It is as American as apple pie.” He cited polling showing broad support for banning superintelligent AI, opposition to new AI data centers, and interest in transferring half of AI company stock to the public. Sanders said the future of humanity cannot be left to “Big Tech oligarchs” and urged collective action. (More after paywall)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Socialist, speaking yesterday in Washington, D.C., on his plans to regulate Artificial Intelligence.
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