Regulating AI ‘As American as Apple Pie,’ Sen. Bernie Sanders Says

💡 ■ Maine to FCC: Don’t Base E-Rate Support on ‘Student Academic Outcomes’

■ Analyst: AT&T Fiber ARPU Facing ‘Tougher‑Than‑Expected Broadband Competition’

■ CTIA Backs AT&T in Copper Retirement Fight with California Regulators

■ FCC to Relaunch Technological Advisory Council

■ News Helicopter Crash in L.A. Kills Three People

■ NFL to FCC: Rogue Drones a Major Security Threat at Stadiums

■ FCC to Restrict Access to GCI-Quintillion Merger Details

■ Restructuring Comcast to Announce Third Quarter Results on Oct. 22.

■ Elena Kilpatrick Joins Mediacom as SVP of Coastal Region

■ Sinclair Signs ‘Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson’ to a 12th Season

■ Ziply Fiber Finishes Fiber Ring in Quincy, Washington, a Data Center Hub

Apple Pie: Sen. Bernie Sanders told a Washington gathering that regulating artificial intelligence must transcend ideology. Addressing the Pro‑Human Assembly, the Vermont Socialist said, “Let’s be clear: Regulating AI is not a progressive issue. It is not a conservative issue. It is as American as apple pie.” He cited polling showing broad support for banning superintelligent AI, opposition to new AI data centers, and interest in transferring half of AI company stock to the public. Sanders said the future of humanity cannot be left to “Big Tech oligarchs” and urged collective action. (More after paywall)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Socialist, speaking yesterday in Washington, D.C., on his plans to regulate Artificial Intelligence.