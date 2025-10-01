Rep. Guthrie: Nuclear Power Vital to U.S. Dominance in AI

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2025 – Nuclear power is emerging as a central issue in the race to support artificial intelligence and strengthen U.S. energy security, with growing concerns that China could soon dominate the global nuclear market.

In a Washington Times op-ed , House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., warned that the United States risks falling behind. Citing the International Energy Agency, he noted that China is “on track” to overtake the U.S. as the top nuclear power provider by the end of the decade. “In the last five years, more than 80 percent of the global supply of new nuclear energy capacity came from China alone,” he wrote.

Guthrie described nuclear energy as essential to national security and a reliable, “clean” power source with designs capable of being deployed near factories and AI data centers.

He emphasized reforms such as the ADVANCE Act , which refocused the government’s mission on efficient licensing, proper siting of reactors, and stronger international engagement to speed up deployment.

He also highlighted laws banning Russian uranium and expanding domestic fuel production to reduce reliance on adversarial nations. Still, he said additional licensing reforms are necessary so “regulatory red tape will not be a major impediment to successful deployment.”

Electricity demand is projected to surge in the coming years as AI development accelerates. Guthrie pointed to a Department of Energy report warning that power outages could increase “by a hundred times” by 2030 as older baseload plants retire, putting additional pressure on the grid.

He compared losing the global AI race to China to losing the space race to the Soviet Union.

“Our nation’s security and the strength of our electric grid will depend on our ability to develop and maintain advanced nuclear energy,” Guthrie wrote. “By continuing to focus on strengthening our fuel supply chain and streamlining the permitting process to bring more nuclear reactors online, we can ensure our nation continues to have an abundance of clean, affordable, and reliable energy for decades to come.”