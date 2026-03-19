Rep. Matsui Urges Stronger U.S. Coordination on 6G As Global Competition Grows

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) said the United States government must improve coordination across federal agencies and with international partners as it prepares for the development of 6G wireless technology, warning that global competition is intensifying.

Speaking during a discussion on next-generation wireless networks hosted by Politico, Matsui said the government should apply lessons from the early rollout of 5G, when disputes among agencies slowed progress on key spectrum decisions.

During that period, the Federal Communications Commission, the Commerce Department, the Pentagon, and the Department of Transportation clashed over how spectrum should be allocated. Matsui said avoiding similar conflicts will be essential as the U.S. prepares for the next phase of wireless technology.