Report: Industry Pacts Save $22 Billion in Power Costs, Reduce Carbon Output

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2025 — Big industry names say programs supported by providers, manufacturers and energy-efficiency advocates show that collaboration can deliver consumer savings and environmental benefits.

Two independent audit reports from program administrator D+R International showed reductions in electricity consumption and carbon emissions, according to a press release from NCTA – The Internet & Television Association.

The Small Network Equipment Voluntary Agreement (SNE VA) — covering broadband modems, routers and Wi-Fi extenders — seeks to improve energy efficiency in small network equipment while preserving functionality, according to the agreement signed by participants.

The SNE VA annual report released Wednesday said that the average energy use of new SNE devices has declined by 89 percent even as broadband speeds increased.

T-Mobile, a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) operator, joined the agreement this year. Some of the big names that are part of the agreement include Charter, Comcast, NCTA and others.

Since the Set-Top Box Voluntary Agreement began in 2012, national energy use from the devices has dropped nearly 75 percent, from 32 terawatt-hours in 2012 to 8.6 TWh in 2024.

The program saved consumers $3.85 billion on utility bills and cut 15.7 million metric tons of carbon emissions in 2024. Overall, it has saved $22 billion in electricity costs and avoided 109 million metric tons of emissions over its lifetime, according to the press release.

“The Voluntary Agreements continue to prove that industry collaboration, paired with transparency and accountability, can deliver measurable improvements in energy efficiency while meeting consumer demand for faster broadband and more advanced video services,” said Katie Reilly, vice president of environmental affairs and industry sustainability at the Consumer Technology Association.