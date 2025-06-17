Report: U.S. Households Spend $164 Billion Annually on Cable and Internet Services

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2025 – U.S. households spent a record $164 billion annually on cable and internet services, according to a new report by Doxo Insights. The report revealed an increase of $8 billion from Doxo’s 2024 report, which reported a total of $156 billion.

Analyzing data from 97 percent of U.S. ZIP codes, the report found that the average U.S. household pays $121 per month, or $1,452 per year, on cable and internet services. These cable and internet expenses account for nearly 4 percent of the total $4.55 trillion Americans spend on household bills each year, placing cable and internet rates above water and sewer, gas, waste and recycling, life insurance, and security and alarm.

Doxo, a third-party bill‑payment platform which aggregates anonymized bill‑pay data to provide insights into household spending, reported that 73 percent of U.S. households subscribe to cable and internet services.

