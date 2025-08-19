Representative Proposes Bill to Amend the CHIPS and Sciences Act

WASHINGTON, August 19, 2025 – Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla., initiated the legislative process for a bill to strengthen U.S. leadership in the development of international technology standards and promote openness and consensus.

Introduced August 5 and referred to the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, the ‘Utilize Standards for All Act’ , or the USA Act, seeks to amend the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, a bipartisan law intended to revitalize the American semiconductor industry and strengthen scientific research and development.

According to the Biden White House , the CHIPS and Science Act provided $52.7 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development.

This included $39 billion in manufacturing incentives; $500 million for international information communications technology security and semiconductor supply chain activities; and a 25 percent investment tax credit for capital expenses for the manufacturing of semiconductors and related equipment.

The new bill directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology to “advance the principles of openness, transparency, due process, appeals, and consensus in the development of international standards.”

It encourages the NIST Director to promote voluntary consensus standards developed through a private sector-led process at both the domestic and international level. The bill states that such standards are “the cornerstone of the United States standardization system and serve as the basis for a sound national economy,” helping to ensure global market access for U.S. technologies and products.

If enacted, the ‘USA Act’ would formally amend the CHIPS and Sciences Act to codify NIST’s expanded role in ensuring the U.S. remains a leading voice in global standardization debates.

The NIST Director would be tasked with coordinating across federal agencies while engaging industry stakeholders on standards development for emerging technologies.