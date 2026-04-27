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Reps. Gottheimer, Stefanik, and Suozzi Send Bipartisan Letter to TikTok CEO

Members suggested improved age verification measures.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

1 min read
Reps. Gottheimer, Stefanik, and Suozzi Send Bipartisan Letter to TikTok CEO
Photo of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) from the congresswoman's website.

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 — Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ, Elise Stefanik, R-NY, and Tom Suozzi, D-NY, sent a bipartisan letter to TikTok CEO Adam Presser urging the company to strengthen its age verification systems and implement stronger safeguards to protect children and teens using the platform.

“Tens of millions of TikTok users are under the age of 18… new users are only required to provide their date of birth with no actual way to prove whether the input is truthful,” the members wrote. “It is critical that TikTok works to put in place commonsense, enforceable safeguards for its younger users.”

The members raised concerns that current safeguards are “inadequate to prevent underage users from bypassing protections,” and called on TikTok to implement “commonsense, enforceable measures to better verify user ages.” 

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TikTok already requires users to be at least 13 and flags suspected underage accounts for review. Improved measures would include parental or guardian verification of a user’s account and the sharing of user data with other platforms such as Apple or Google. 

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Social Media TikTok Age verification Josh Gottheimer elise stefanik Tom Suozzi Adam Presser

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