Researcher: About 12.7 Million Seniors Lack Broadband Subscription, 7.2 Million Lack Computer or Tablet

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2026 – An estimated 12.7 million senior citizens in the United States have no broadband subscription, and 7.2 million seniors have no computer or tablet, according to a recent analysis.

Hari Narayanan, a data scientist who maintains the BroadbandClusters internet adoption database, wrote that the counts were independent of each other, meaning a senior could be paying for broadband but lack something larger than a phone, or own a device but not pay for internet service.

“Programs that address only one gap will miss the other,” he wrote. “Affordability subsidies expand subscriptions. Device programs and digital navigators address the skills and equipment gap.”

Narayanan derived the estimates by using zip code-level Census Bureau data on how many households pay for broadband and applying that proportion to the zip code’s senior (65 and older) population.

He wrote that the estimates were likely conservative because older and low-income households generally are less likely to subscribe to broadband, and that the data was focused on metro areas and did not include truly rural areas, which also skew toward a lack of broadband access.

“Older adults who are socially isolated face higher rates of cognitive decline, depression, and premature mortality,” he wrote. “For homebound seniors, broadband is often the primary channel to family, community, and care.”

The researcher noted that Medicare telehealth has been permanently expanded but requires an internet connection, as do benefit renewals and some prescription refill systems and monitoring devices.

That’s an issue for both seniors without a broadband subscription and without a computer or tablet, Narayanan wrote, since mobile browsers are often insufficient to conduct telehealth visits or access government services.

“Programs that target only broadband deployment or only device access will leave a significant portion of seniors unserved. Both gaps are measurable. Both require targeted responses,” he wrote.

Massachusetts program

On Thursday, Massachusetts announced 27,000 laptops, desktops, and tablets would be distributed throughout the state using Treasury Department funding. The program is also making additional monitoring equipment available to hospitals, elder organizations, and other groups.

A second round of applications for devices from the program is open until April 5. The state says on its website it will announce more winners next month and distribute those devices in July.

Digital Equity Act

About $2.75 billion from the Infrastructure Law was set to go to broadband adoption efforts like digital skills trainings and device subsidies, but its fate of much of that is currently tied up in court. The Trump administration canceled grants made to states and nonprofits with the funding arguing the program was discriminatory by naming racial minorities as targeted populations, in addition to the elderly and others.

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance, which has won funding under the program, is suing over the cancellation, arguing the executive branch lacks authority under the U.S, Constitution to rescind money Congress has ordered be spent.

The White House released a 2027 budget proposal Friday that would have Congress claw back the remaining cash itself.

“The Budget proposes to cancel funding for NTIA’s Digital Equity program that the statute requires, and the Biden Administration planned to, unconstitutionally award based on race,” the proposal reads.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had first raised the argument that the digital equity funding was unconstitutional. Democratic lawmakers have said since the cancellation that blocking the funds was illegal.