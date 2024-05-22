Ripple Fiber Expands High-Speed Internet in North Carolina

The company will expand access to eight new municipalities.

May 22, 2024 – Fiber optic provider Ripple Fiber announced Wednesday its latest expansion across North Carolina, which it expects to enhance broadband connectivity for more than 45,000 residents in the state.

By the end of 2024, residents in eight additional municipalities will have access to Ripple Fiber’s 10GB-ready network, according to a press release.

“Union County represents our largest service area to date, and we are proud to see more households gaining access to fiber internet,” said Greg Wilson, founder and CEO of Ripple Fiber. He praised the support from local stakeholders and expressed confidence in the network’s long-term benefits.

Ripple Fiber’s fiber optic technology provides thousands of homes in North Carolina with high-speed internet. “Whether subscribers are using their internet for remote work or video streaming, they can rely on this service for exceptional bandwidth and impressive upload and download speeds,” said the company.

Steve Boyle, regional executive of Ripple Fiber, highlighted the benefits of fiber internet for the community, and said that the company wants to enhance digital access across Union County, "while also supporting local initiatives that promote prosperity and growth.”