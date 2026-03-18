Rise Broadband Rebrands as Rise Internet

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2026 – Rise Broadband announced Monday that it is rebranding to Rise Internet, emphasizing its commitment to stronger connectivity, underserved communities and customer experience.

In the next 12 months, Rise Internet has plans to expand its networks to 3.2 million Texas households and businesses, while continuing to focus on modernizing its technology using Wi-Fi 7 and gigabit speeds for faster and more reliable service.

“Rise Internet represents who we are today and where we’re headed,” said CEO Rod Millar. “We believe great internet service isn’t just about speed or technology. It’s about responsiveness, local customer service, honest pricing and a promise to keep improving. Strong internet isn’t a luxury utility confined to big city living, it’s an essential service that supports work, education, health care and daily life.”

Rise Internet also recently relocated its headquarters to the Dallas and Forth Worth area, and has undergone other changes within the company. It opened a new U.S.-based call center which will not only bring more than 100 job openings, but will provide more responsive and understanding customer support.

Despite its upcoming focus in Texas, Rise Internet provides broadband access to households and businesses across 16 states and plans on continuing to expand its networks.