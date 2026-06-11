RiverStreet Years Late on Broadband Projects Funded by COVID-Era Grants

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 – RiverStreet Networks is years late on a publicly funded Virginia broadband buildout , leaving tens of thousands of rural residents still waiting for the internet service they were promised according to a Cardinal News story.

RiverStreet was selected to help extend broadband service to underserved rural communities using state and federal grant funding. To date, the company has reached only 11,773 of the 50,805 potential locations it was contracted to serve across 12 counties .