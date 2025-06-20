Rohit Rawool: Why Hardware Matters in a Software-Driven World

In today’s policy landscape, software often steals the spotlight. From artificial intelligence to cloud computing, the digital age has crowned software as the driver of innovation. Yet, as we chase the promise of a hyper-connected future, we risk overlooking a critical component of our technological infrastructure: mechanical engineering in telecommunications hardware.

My work in designing advanced hardware systems—such as Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) amplifiers and Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) modules—demonstrates why this discipline is vital to bridging the digital divide and ensuring America’s economic and technological leadership.

Software dominates, but hardware matters

DWDM amplifiers boost the strength of multiple optical signals traveling over a single fiber by using different light wavelengths, enabling long-distance, high-capacity data transmission. From a mechanical design perspective, these modules pose challenges such as managing the thermal load of high-power pump lasers, maintaining precise fiber organization and bend radius control, and fitting complex optoelectronic assemblies into compact, field-deployable form factors.

ROADM modules, on the other hand, allow network operators to remotely manage and reroute optical signals without manual intervention, making networks more flexible, efficient, and scalable to meet growing bandwidth demands. Their mechanical design demands precise alignment of wavelength-selective components like WSS (wavelength selective switches), robust housing of delicate optical elements, and vibration-resistant packaging—all while minimizing insertion loss and ensuring scalability for high-port-count configurations.

The United States faces a persistent challenge: nearly 24 million Americans, particularly in rural and underserved areas, lack access to high-speed broadband. While software solutions like apps and algorithms dominate policy discussions, the physical infrastructure—cables, amplifiers, and transmission equipment—forms the backbone of connectivity.

Without robust, scalable, and field-ready hardware, the promise of 5G, IoT, and cloud-based services remains out of reach for millions. Mechanical engineering addresses this gap by designing hardware that is compact, thermally efficient, and deployable in challenging environments like rural regions, where low population density and high deployment costs deter innovation.

My work in the United States focuses on creating next-generation telecommunications hardware to strengthen broadband infrastructure. By leveraging tools like PTC Creo for 3D CAD design and ANSYS Icepack for thermal analysis, I develop systems that are not only high-performing but also cost-effective and maintainable in remote settings. For instance, my work at Adtran supported projects that bring multi-gigabit broadband to communities previously left behind.

These efforts highlight how mechanical engineering translates policy goals into tangible outcomes, enabling equitable access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Policy blind spots: The risk of overlooking hardware

The policy world’s fixation on software often overshadows the logistical and technological barriers to connectivity. Legacy hardware struggles to meet modern data demands, particularly in rural areas where thermal management and compact deployment are critical. My designs emphasize modularity, tool-less access, and plug-and-play functionality, reducing installation and maintenance costs. These innovations make broadband deployment viable in low-density regions, addressing the economic and technical barriers that software alone cannot solve.

By focusing on hardware, we can close the digital divide, which restricts economic mobility and limits access to remote services for a significant number of Americans.

Moreover, mechanical engineering in telecommunications has broader implications for national competitiveness and security. While OpenRAN offers novel approaches to network flexibility, it is no shortcut to innovation or security; the real work of mechanical engineering in hardware design remains essential for meaningful gains. The global telecom equipment market is projected to exceed $960 billion by 2030, driven by demand for 5G and IoT infrastructure. As nations race to lead in these areas, the U.S. must bolster its capacity to design and produce advanced hardware domestically.

My work in developing ROADMs and DWDM amplifiers strengthens this capacity, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and enhancing supply chain security. This is not just about connectivity—it’s about maintaining technological sovereignty in a globally strategic sector.

The economic ripple effects are profound. High-speed broadband drives job creation, supports small businesses, and revitalizes rural economies. By enabling reliable networks, mechanical engineering fosters growth in sectors like smart agriculture and emergency response systems.

Yet, policy discussions often prioritize software-driven solutions, underfunding the hardware innovation needed to make these systems work. To fully realize the digital economy’s potential, policymakers must recognize the critical role of mechanical engineering in building the networks of the future.

In a world captivated by software theology, mechanical engineering in telecommunications hardware is the unsung hero. It bridges the digital divide, strengthens national competitiveness, and drives economic growth. By investing in hardware innovation, we can ensure that the promise of connectivity reaches every corner of America, making the digital age truly inclusive.

Rohit Rawool is a hardware engineer at Adtran. He has led the mechanical design of complex platforms including ROADM modules, DWDM amplifiers, and high-speed pluggable transceivers used in fiber optic transport networks. With a focus on performance, thermal management, and field-deployable mechanical architecture, Rohit’s work supports the scaling of high-capacity broadband and 5G backhaul. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

