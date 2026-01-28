Policyband

Roth Ready to Talk — NTIA to Host 'Virtual Listening Session' on BEAD's Remaining $20 Billion

The plan is to gather input from stakeholders to inform NTIA's future planning and policy development regarding the use of 'nondeployment’ funds.

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

9 min read
BREAKING: AT&T reported fourth quarter 2025 results Wednesday morning that showed a sequential slowdown in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) net ads. The company said it added 221,000 FWA subs in the fourth quarter, compared to 270,000 in the previous quarterAT&T Chairman and CEO John Stankey is scheduled to address Wall Street analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET today. AT&T said other results included:

▪️Revenues of $33.5 billion;

▪️Diluted EPS of $0.53, versus $0.56 in the year-ago quarter; adjusted EPS of $0.52, versus $0.43 in the year-ago quarter;

▪️421,000 postpaid phone net adds with postpaid phone churn of 0.98%;

▪️Mobility service revenues of $17.0 billion, up 2.4% year over year; and

▪️Consumer Wireline fiber revenues of $2.2 billion, up 13.6% year over year

NTIA: How should NTIA spend the $20 billion or so still remaining in the BEAD program cookie jar? NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth has decided to take suggestions on Wednesday, Feb. 11 during an NTIA-hosted “a virtual listening session” from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. “This session will gather input from stakeholders to inform NTIA’s future planning and policy development regarding the use of these ‘nondeployment’ funds,” NTIA said in an announcement published Tuesday in the Federal Register. The $20 billion was saved, NTIA said, “thanks to the Trump Administration and Secretary Lutnick’s Benefit of the Bargain reforms.” (More after paywall.)

NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth
