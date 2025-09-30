Roth Says NTIA Going After 'Unreasonable' BEAD Costs

💡 ▪️Capitol Hill Democrats Upset with Carr over Wi-Fi Moves▪️Arkansas Fashion Writer: Illegal Prison Cell Phones Not Used to Order Hits or Extort▪️CTIA to FCC: Free Up 220 Megahertz in Upper C-band▪️Charter, Broadcom Demo 10 Gbps Wi-Fi▪️Fiber Causing Nearly 25% of All Utility Damage Incidents▪️KTLA: Copper Thieves Strike South Bay, Los Angeles▪️NYC Extends ‘Big Apple Connect’ for Three Years▪️Michael Cavanagh Named Comcast Co-CEO

BEAD: NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth yesterday defended her agency’s effort to challenge “unreasonable” costs under the $42.25 billion BEAD program, adding that states were warned that excessively costly projects would be flagged. While the latest BEAD guidance gives states broad discretion to define priority broadband builds, Roth said at the SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C., that NTIA has seen proposals that are “quite costly to an excessive extent.” She confirmed the agency has returned those projects to states and asked providers to submit their “best and final offer,” according to a story in Fierce Networks. (More after paywall.)