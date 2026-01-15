AI

Sales of a Powerful Nvidia AI Chip to China Gets the Greenlight, With Conditions

China won’t be allowed to use the chips for military purposes and is not allowed to import more than 50% of the chips sold to U.S. customers.

Associated Press

Photo of Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang on Jan. 5, 2026, by John Locher/AP

Jan. 15, 2026 (AP) – The Trump administration placed new security requirements on Nividia's semiconductor sales to China, but essentially greenlighted the export of its powerful H200 artificial intelligence chips to Chinese buyers.

Nvidia must ensure that there is an adequate supply in the U.S., and the H200 chips must undergo a third-party review before being exported to China, according to new rules set by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security. But the new rules lower the bar for exports.

China won't be allowed to use the chips for military purposes and is not allowed to import more than 50% of the chips sold to U.S. customers.

