Sales of a Powerful Nvidia AI Chip to China Gets the Greenlight, With Conditions
China won’t be allowed to use the chips for military purposes and is not allowed to import more than 50% of the chips sold to U.S. customers.
China won’t be allowed to use the chips for military purposes and is not allowed to import more than 50% of the chips sold to U.S. customers.
The six public safety communications bills were advanced on a bipartisan basis.
Workforce development experts warn that critical shortages could significantly slow the nationwide deployment of broadband.
What are the lasting impacts of the 1996 Telecommunications Act?
Using the Citizens Broadband Radio Service band, the system is designed to connect large venues without taking up capacity on mobile carrier networks.
Member discussion