Sanders Proposes the ‘American AI Sovereign Wealth Fund Act’
The bill would give Americans a direct stake in AI ownership.
The bill would give Americans a direct stake in AI ownership.
Sateliot had asked the agency to reconsider an April ruling affirming certain direct-to-device bands couldn’t be shared
The company is expanding efforts statewide to prevent copper theft by offering a $10,000 reward.
Lawmakers seek to prevent localities from treating Netflix and Hulu like cable providers.
The company says its new Spectrum AI tool can open up 50 percent more spectrum without deploying new gear