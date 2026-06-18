AI

Sanders Proposes the ‘American AI Sovereign Wealth Fund Act’

The bill would give Americans a direct stake in AI ownership.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Sanders Proposes the ‘American AI Sovereign Wealth Fund Act’
Photo of Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaking at the National Press Club in Washington on June 8, 2026, by Jacquelyn Martin/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 – Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wants to ensure every American gets to cash in on the AI revolution.

On Thursday, the senator introduced the “American AI Sovereign Wealth Fund Act” to give the public a direct ownership stake in large artificial intelligence companies in America.

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