Satellite Operators Opposed to SpaceX’s Planned Direct-to-Cell Constellation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 – Other satellite operators are not excited about SpaceX’s plan to launch a new 15,000-satellite constellation for its direct-to-cell service.

“This proposed expansion of SpaceX’s operating authority would give it an even greater ability and incentive to foreclose other operators from accessing and using limited orbital and spectrum resources on a competitive basis,” Viasat wrote in a petition to deny posted Tuesday.

“At the same time,” the company continued, “the proposed operations would generate insurmountable interference risks for other spectrum users and the customers they serve, preclude other operators from accessing and using scarce spectral and orbital resources on an equitable basis, undermine and foreclose competition and innovation, and otherwise harm the public.”

SpaceX asked in September for Federal Communications Commission clearance to launch another 15,000 low-Earth orbit satellites for a next-generation direct-to-cell service, which it would operate using spectrum it’s buying from EchoStar for more than $19 billion.

SpaceX currently has about 650 satellites supporting its current direct-to-cell service, offered in the U.S. through a partnership with T-Mobile on the carrier’s spectrum. The company has told the FCC its new constellation and airwaves will “enable full 5G cellular connectivity with a comparable consumer experience to current terrestrial LTE service, which will be used in partnership with MNOs to augment high-capacity terrestrial 5G networks.”

Globalstar said SpaceX’s bid to use the big LEO bands (1610-1626.5 MegaHertz (MHz) and 2483.5-2500 MHz) outside the United States as part of its application was already foreclosed by a 2023 FCC decision. Globalstar is one of the major users of that satellite spectrum.

Ligado and Iridium also said they feared interference if the FCC granted the application, as did the Mobile Satellite Services Association, a trade group representing MSS companies including Ligado and Viasat.

SES and Eutelsat, which operate geostationary orbit satellites that sit higher above the ground than LEOs, took issue with SpaceX’s request to waive power level limits in certain bands as part of its application. The FCC has an ongoing rulemaking contemplating raising power limits in bands shared by LEO and GSO systems, something SpaceX argues will dramatically improve its satellite broadband service and that the GSO incumbents are nervous about.

“The ongoing and highly contested EPFD rulemaking remains open because the identified concerns are still unresolved,” SES wrote. “As a result, the Commission should not grant the requested waiver until these issues are fully addressed in that proceeding.”

Scientists also want research spectrum protected

Scientists from the National Radio Astronomy Observatory and American Astronomical Society said they wanted more assurance the spectrum they use for research will be protected. The AAS said its members had recently detected what appeared to be unintended radio interference from SpaceX satellites, and that adding 15,000 satellites to the more than 8,000 already in orbit could make the issue worse.

“We also urge that the FCC continue to facilitate effective coordination efforts between SpaceX and the [National Science Foundation] regarding current and future unintended electromagnetic radiation (UEMR),” the group wrote.