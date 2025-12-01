SCOTUS Expected to Say When ISPs Need to Cut Off Broadband Customers Stealing Music

💡 ▪️NAB Slams Idea of Linking 39% Cap Relief to New Retrans Rules▪️Barron’s Columnist, Echoing Malone, Says Charter Needs to Pay a Dividend▪️Montana Hopes to Send out BEAD Contracts within a Few Weeks▪️Wisconsin’s C-SPAN Could Shut Down by Dec. 15▪️Concerned about Competition, S&P Global Downgrades Block▪️Congressional Research Service Looks at LEOs, USF▪️Law Enforcement Visits Capito Home after ‘Suspicious Online Comment’▪️Comcast Files Pole Attachment Complaint against Appalachian Power▪️China Lab Insulted by FCC Email Address: BadLabs25-268@fcc.gov▪️Malone Gets Alaska’s Approval to Keep Finances Secret▪️Scripps Adopts Poison Pill to Fend off Sinclair Merger▪️Metronet Passed 3 Million Locations with Fiber▪️ImOn’s Grand Holiday Prize: Free Internet for One Year

SCOTUS: The Supreme Court today will take up a closely watched copyright case that could redefine when broadband ISPs can be held liable for their customers’ online piracy. Cox Communications, a regional ISP with about 6.5 million subscribers, wants the Court to reverse a lower court that held ISPs may face contributory liability for continuing to serve subscribers known to engage in infringement by using file-sharing software like BitTorrent to download music and other copyrighted works for free. The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit was a victory for dozens of music publishers and record companies led by Sony Music Entertainment. A reversed $1 billion jury award against Cox is not before the Court today. (More after paywall.)

Chief Justice John Roberts, foreground, with Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett M. Kavanaugh