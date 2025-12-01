Policyband

SCOTUS Expected to Say When ISPs Need to Cut Off Broadband Customers Stealing Music

Billions in Fines Possible if ISPs Fail to Disconnect Infringing Subscribers after Receiving Notice from Copyright Holders

Ted Hearn

SCOTUS: The Supreme Court today will take up a closely watched copyright case that could redefine when broadband ISPs can be held liable for their customers’ online piracy. Cox Communications, a regional ISP with about 6.5 million subscribers, wants the Court to reverse a lower court that held ISPs may face contributory liability for continuing to serve subscribers known to engage in infringement by using file-sharing software like BitTorrent to download music and other copyrighted works for free. The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit was a victory for dozens of music publishers and record companies led by Sony Music Entertainment. A reversed $1 billion jury award against Cox is not before the Court today. (More after paywall.)

Chief Justice John Roberts, foreground, with Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett M. Kavanaugh
