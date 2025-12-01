SCOTUS Expected to Say When ISPs Need to Cut Off Broadband Customers Stealing Music
Billions in Fines Possible if ISPs Fail to Disconnect Infringing Subscribers after Receiving Notice from Copyright Holders
Billions in Fines Possible if ISPs Fail to Disconnect Infringing Subscribers after Receiving Notice from Copyright Holders
Brendan Carr has long cast himself as a small-government conservative, impatient with ownership caps and suspicious of legacy media regulation as a Federal Communications Commissioner.
Major retail chains and tech companies are offering new or updated artificial intelligence tools in time for the holiday shopping season.
The challenge is most visible inside brownfield multi-dwelling units (MDUs), where in-building work can represent up to 40 percent of total project time and cost.
A Sydney-based digital rights advocate on Wednesday filed a constitutional challenge against the law, which takes effect on Dec. 10.
Member discussion