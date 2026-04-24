Seattle Mayor Considers Data Center Moratorium

April 24, 2026 – Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (D) is weighing a moratorium on new data center development, as officials confront concerns over energy demand, environmental impact, and potential costs to ratepayers.

Wilson said Saturday the city is exploring a temporary pause after a surge of public opposition, including an online campaign that generated more than 54,000 emails urging a halt to new projects.

“It is important to know that the City of Seattle has not authorized nor permitted any new data centers,” Wilson wrote in a post to Facebook. “However, the prospect of massive new data centers being built in Seattle has raised understandably intense public alarm.”