Sebastian Sassi: 3 Rules Broadband Disruptors Follow to Win the Bandwidth Battleground

The broadband industry is at a turning point. With AI driving surging demand, massive fiber investments, and a race to expand data centers, new and independent providers have an opening to shake up a market long dominated by giant incumbents.

In 2024, fiber deployment reached a record 10.3 million US homes passed. It will only keep growing as fiber continues to be the broadband infrastructure transmission method of choice.

As more fiber projects enter production, both tier 1 giant operators and regional players will place an increasing number of purchase orders. History has shown that when public dollars fund fiber projects en masse, major telecom operators secure priority access to infrastructure providers, leaving regional operators with reduced supply, higher costs, and longer wait times.

But the need to scale the industry faster than ever before is reshaping the playing field and establishing new rules for independent competitors.

Rule 1: Independent broadband providers can lock in supply through vendor diversification

There’s no way around it. Broadband operators need to diversify their vendor lists to capture supply. The fiber optic supply chain is dominated by two industry giants, Corning and CommScope.

Existing supply chains for fiber optics infrastructure are already strained by global disruptions, as well as new and threatened tariffs. There’s limited manufacturing capacity for fiber cable and high-quality components. As multiple projects launch simultaneously across the

continent under private and public funding, competition for materials will intensify.

For any operator to succeed, they need to build a strategy that doesn’t rely on just one or two manufacturers, but rather must make strategic decisions about their fiber product suppliers and partners – who can provide the hardware you need at a cost-versus-speed ratio that makes sense?

Rule 2: Get to know your customers’ broadband needs

In today’s AI-driven, hyper-personalized world, broadband operators need to take a customer-first approach. Instead of offering a one-size-fits-all solution to the communities they serve, providers need to tailor experiences to the communities they serve. Understanding both the users’ physical and digital needs is mission-critical.

For example, BendTel, a fiber operator in the Bend, Oregon area, needed to stretch its fiber network to more homes without raising costs. It needed a customized outside plant terminal (commonly known as an MST in the industry) so it could split fiber lines while reducing cost of footage.

BendTel turned to an independent manufacturer for its small, regional order, an order that giant manufacturers wouldn’t consider fulfilling. BendTel ended up saving 30 percent on material and labor costs, savings that could be passed on to its customers.

Contrast that with Emery Telecom. It needed custom packaging requirements, essentially to stay on deadline and facilitate smooth, repeatable, timely fiber splicing tasks in the field. It also turned to an independent manufacturer to customize its order, as a more nimble and flexible fiber cabling supplier was able to rapidly tailor the required FTTH hardware to suit their needs.

It is imperative for operators to offer and search for proactive solutions tailored to the specific communities in their network, thereby ensuring reliable coverage, 24/7.

Rule 3: Look for broadband allies who will get to know you

Tech giants like Amazon, Meta, and Google are throwing billions of dollars at data centers. These projects are keeping major infrastructure providers busier than ever. Suppliers will prioritize massive contracts, putting smaller and independent operators on the sidelines as they try to secure reliable products for their broadband expansion projects.

New partnerships can help operators navigate these challenges. Smaller infrastructure providers are in a position to offer more personalized service, competitive pricing, and greater availability of critical components thanks to the high level of customer support embedded in their business strategies.

Independent manufacturers and distributors offer custom orders as a competitive edge, whereas giant manufacturers often promote proprietary cabling and products to lock in customers. Independents often use open-source cabling hardware, allowing operators to source from redundant vendors and supply chains. With 95% of broadband outside plant pre-connectorized fiber being open platform, proprietary connector hardware presents substantial supply chain risk to fiber builders.

In an industry where costs are likely to keep rising, operators will benefit from alternative suppliers who can offer higher-quality solutions, responsive lead times, budget-friendly pricing – all with a personalized approach.

It’s time for broadband disruptors to take the lead

For the U.S. to achieve universal broadband access, the commitment of smaller broadband operators is vital. Their strategic alliances with agile suppliers is key. Millions of feet of fiber cables need to reach communities. The ‘old guards’ are likely to have a hard time keeping up with excess demand, so it’s up to broadband disruptors – both operators and suppliers – to diversify and innovate.

Sebastian Sassi is a seasoned sales leader with 25+ years of expertise in the telecom and fiber optic industries. He’s currently serving as VP of Sales for Atlantic Vision, Inc., the nation’s largest independent manufacturer and distributor of FTTH and data center fiber optic cables and terminals. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

