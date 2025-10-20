Sen. Blackburn Demanding Probe of Special Counsel Smith over DOJ Collection of Her Cell Phone Records

💡 ▪️ Former FCC Staff Democrat Supports TV Station Mergers▪️ B.C. Law Professor Backs Charter-Cox Merger▪️ West Virginia to Make Pole Owners Pay for New Ones▪️ CAGW’s Mena to Lutnick: Keep the $20 Billion BEAD Surplus▪️ Retired Marine Lt. Gen to FCC: Don’t Encourage Spectrum Warehousing▪️ SpaceX’s Starshield Could Be Scrambling Signals▪️ AT&T Raising Internet Bills by $5 a Month▪️ Quintillion: Arctic Ocean Subsea Fiber Cut Finally Repaired▪️ Supreme Court to Hear FTC Firing Case on Dec. 8

DOJ: A group of GOP Senators, led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), is demanding a formal investigation of former Special Counsel Jack Smith. “The conduct that Jack Smith and his team engaged in harkens back to a dark chapter in American history that we have not seen since the days of J. Edgar Hoover, and the completely corrupt investigation and prosecution by the FBI and DOJ of the late Senator Ted Stevens of Alaska,” the lawmakers said Oct. 17 in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi. Among others, the Senator want Smith probed for his role in acquiring the cell phone records of nine members of Congress, including Blackburn as part of the Jan. 6 Arctic Frost investigation into President Trump. “It is clear to us that this invasion of our privacy was nothing more than a fishing expedition geared toward targeting President Trump,” the Senators said. She sent the letter to Bondi with GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Tommy Tuberville (Ala.) and Rep. Mike Kelly (Pa.) – claiming Smith took “concerted steps to spy on duly elected members of Congress” without a legal predicate. “Jack Smith was a rogue special counsel on a weaponized witch hunt against Republican Senators,” Blackburn said on her X feed. “There must be consequences for this abuse of power.” Blackburn sent Oct. 9 letters to the CEOs of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon asking them to explain by Oct. 16 why they complied with Justice Department subpoenas seeking the phone toll records for eight Republican Senators when there was apparently no criminal predicate for seeking them. She called the phone companies’ action an “egregious invasion of privacy.” (More after paywall.)

Special Counsel Jack Smith