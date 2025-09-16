Sen. Capito Wants NTIA to Restore West Virginia's Full $1.2 Billion in BEAD Funding

💡 ▪️OAN President Responds to Carr on 39% Cap▪️Free State: Shift USF to Affordability▪️Moffett: Cable Could Get Boost from Calif. ACP Pilot▪️House Panel to Vote on AM Radio Bill ▪️Idaho Goes with Elon

BEAD: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said she remained concerned that West Virginia may not receive its full share of federal broadband funding under new rules set by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in June. Speaking on “The Dave Allen Show” on WCHS Radio last week, the Republican lawmaker said she intended to press the Trump administration to deliver the $1.2 billion promised to the Mountain State through the $42.45 billion BEAD program. “I hope we get our $1.2 billion. I’m going to hold the Trump administration’s feet to the fire that this is what we’ve been promised, this is what we should get,” Capito said. On June 6, Lutnick unveiled what he called the “Benefit of the Bargain” rules, saying he was “ripping out the Biden Administration’s pointless requirements” to save the taxpayers money. Under President Biden, West Virginia was promised $1.2 billion in BEAD funding. (More after paywall.)