Sen. Capito Wants NTIA to Restore West Virginia's Full $1.2 Billion in BEAD Funding
'I hope we get our $1.2 billion. I’m going to hold the Trump administration’s feet to the fire that this is what we’ve been promised, this is what we should get'
'I hope we get our $1.2 billion. I’m going to hold the Trump administration’s feet to the fire that this is what we’ve been promised, this is what we should get'
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, also a Republican, has also asked Commerce not to claw the funding back.
Group pressed the Supreme Court to safeguard the FTC’s autonomy from presidential interference.
Canada achieves 95% broadband coverage, despite major rural and Indigenous gaps.
Both would get fiber to roughly half of their BEAD-funded locations, about 53 percent in Oregon and 49 percent in Idaho.
Member discussion