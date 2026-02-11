Sen. Kennedy to Lutnick: 'Why Don't You Just Use ... Starlink?'
'Why don’t you just do that? And do it across America and save a bunch of money," the Louisiana Republican said.
Ted Hearn
BEAD: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick just slashed the $42.45 billion BEAD program in half. But that apparently wasn’t good enough for Sen. John Kennedy, the folksy Louisiana Republican whose Pelican State just got handed a check for $498.7 million from NTIA. Kennedy vented a bit in a brief exchange with Lutnick, who was testifying Tuesday before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies.
Here’s some of the exchange:
Kennedy: “Why don’t you just use satellite Internet service? Why don’t you just use Globalstar or Starlink? Yeah, you said it costs $4,000 per person in Louisiana. For 600 bucks, you can buy a Starlink terminal. Why don’t you just do that? And do it across America and save a bunch of money.”
Lutnick: “The states were responsible for determining the best outcome, and sometimes fiber in a dense location can be economically better. Sometimes satellite does not work best.”
Kennedy: It can’t be cheaper. That’s not possible. It can’t be cheaper. (More after paywall.)
Member discussion