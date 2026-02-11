Policyband

Sen. Kennedy to Lutnick: 'Why Don't You Just Use ... Starlink?'

'Why don’t you just do that? And do it across America and save a bunch of money," the Louisiana Republican said.

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

10 min read
Sen. Kennedy to Lutnick: 'Why Don't You Just Use ... Starlink?'
💡
◾ Ruddy: See You in Court if Nexstar-TEGNA Wins Approval ◾ CTA: TV Stations Underuse Spectrum Because of Low Antenna-Only Viewership ◾ Carr Blasts Newsom for Blowing $450 Million on Broken NextGen 911 ◾ Rep. Fine Demands FCC Probe into Bad Bunny Halftime Show on NBC ◾ Sen. Bill Hagerty Files FCC Complaint Against Verizon over Records Scandal ◾ State Cable Groups: FCC Media Bureau Can’t Waive Nexstar-TEGNA into Creation ◾ Can New NTCA CEO Mike Romano Keep the USF Afloat? ◾ Lifeline Group Calls for Ending NLAD Opt-Out Status for Texas, Oregon ◾ Free State Urges California Regulators to Approve Charter-Cox Deal

BEAD: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick just slashed the $42.45 billion BEAD program in half. But that apparently wasn’t good enough for Sen. John Kennedy, the folksy Louisiana Republican whose Pelican State just got handed a check for $498.7 million from NTIA. Kennedy vented a bit in a brief exchange with Lutnick, who was testifying Tuesday before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies.

Here’s some of the exchange:

Kennedy: “Why don’t you just use satellite Internet service? Why don’t you just use Globalstar or Starlink? Yeah, you said it costs $4,000 per person in Louisiana. For 600 bucks, you can buy a Starlink terminal. Why don’t you just do that? And do it across America and save a bunch of money.”

Lutnick: “The states were responsible for determining the best outcome, and sometimes fiber in a dense location can be economically better. Sometimes satellite does not work best.”

Kennedy: It can’t be cheaper. That’s not possible. It can’t be cheaper. (More after paywall.)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) discussing the $42.45 billion BEAD program Tuesday with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Post tagged in
Policyband

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

New Expert Agency May Be Necessary to Regulate Digital Economy, Say Panelists FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact Lutnick Confirms No Effort to Rescind BEAD Non-Deployment Funds BEAD Rep. April McClain Delaney Hopes to Pass New Quantum, AI Measures NTIA Nokia Secures Altafiber Contract to Expand Fiber Networks in Ohio and Hawaii Infrastructure How Network Testing Methods Shape U.S. Mobile Rankings AT&T