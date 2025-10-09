Sen. Kennedy Wants Answers from Phone Companies on Handing Over Senate GOP Calls Records to Biden DOJ

'Maybe they should have gone to Amazon and buy some testicles online'

💡 ▪️ ITIF Analyst Backs Charter-Cox Merger▪️ New California Law Targets Loud Ads on Netflix▪️ Verizon Buys Tiny FWA Operator Starry▪️ Cablefax Editor Amy Maclean Joining Cable Hall of Fame▪️ NDIA Sues Trump over Digital Equity Act Funding▪️ Pennsylvania Lawmaker’s Bill Targets 911 Swatting▪️ Governor Proclaims ‘Space Week’ in Washington

Senate: An angry Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) is looking for answers from some unnamed telecommunications companies that had Republican U.S. Senators as subscribers. The lawmaker known for his folksy jabs at woke Democrats wants the Justice Department to pursue the telecom players for allegedly handing over the phone records of eight U.S. Senators – likely all Republicans – to the special counsel appointed by Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate President Trump’s alleged role in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino told he had been an FBI target as Judiciary Committee Chairman in early 2021. “The data collected was from January 4-7, 2021 and shows when and to whom the calls were made, along with the duration and general location data of the call,” said Graham, who is considering a lawsuit. The investigation headed by Special Counsel Jack Smith was called “Arctic Frost.” (More after paywall.)