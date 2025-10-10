Policyband

Sen. Markey Can't Recall His Own Effort to Revoke Sinclair's TV Licenses

Veteran Massachusetts Democrat called out on his attacks on the First Amendment in 2018 by freshman Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio.

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

9 min read
Sen. Markey Can't Recall His Own Effort to Revoke Sinclair's TV Licenses
💡
* Midco Donates $2 million to Fund Education Center in South Dakota Zoo * N.Y. Post Editorial: Biden Spying on GOP Senators Crossed the Line * Starlink Offering Free Equipment in Iowa Trial: Report * Conservative Economist: Wireless Superior to Cable Broadband * Astrophysicist: Just Wait, Someone Will Get Hit by Falling Starlink Debris * Charter Opens ‘Spectrum App Store’ to Help Subs Save $125 a Month * Eric Schmidt: Homicidal AI Models Could Happen * altafiber Opens New Retail Store in Dublin, Ohio * Parents Television Council Shutting Down * SpaceX Postponed Project Kuiper Launch Because of Bad Weather

Advisory: Policyband will return on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025

Free Speech: Memories can be short on Capitol Hill, as an exchange Wednesday between Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) demonstrated. At a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on government encroachment on the First Amendment, Markey read a long statement condemning alleged Trump administration censorship. “Our democracy is at risk when the First Amendment is being challenged so fundamentally by the President out of the White House instructing his chairman of the [FCC] to revoke the licenses of anyone who dares run any program that runs contrary to his views,” Markey said. Then it was Moreno’s turn. “Just a quick question to my colleague …. Did you sign on to that letter asking the FCC to revoke the license of Sinclair broadcasting in 2018?” Markey, 79, wasn’t sure. “I’ll have to go and to review that,” Markey replied. (More after paywall.)

Photo of Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) (right) and Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) Wednesday at the Senate Commerce Committee.
Post tagged in
Policyband

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Advocates Push to Rebuild a Permanent Federal Broadband Subsidy FCC Trump Administration Sued Over Canceled Digital Inclusion and Skills Grants Broadband's Impact Speed Tests Could Help Improve Broadband Oversight, Ookla Executive Says BEAD Security Risks and Spectrum Battles in Space Expected at World Radiocommunication Conference NTIA Experts Discuss the Importance of Satellite and Terrestrial Infrastructure for Resilience Infrastructure Industry Experts Debate Need for Gigabit Internet Speeds as Deployment Accelerates Broadband Mapping and Data